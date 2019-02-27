The funeral for Mrs. Willie Mae Young of 118 Oak St. was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Mt. Hopewell Baptist Church in Chester County. The Rev. Timothy Cousar officiated and burial followed in Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road in Rock Hill.
Mrs. Young, 89, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Prisma Health Richland in Columbia.
King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, was in charge of arrangements.
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
Published in The News & Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019