The funeral for Ms. Yvonne Crockett of 144 Cherry Laurel Lane Apt. 104 will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at the chapel of King's Funeral Home. The Rev. Laural Coleman will deliver the eulogy and burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Richburg.

Ms. Crockett, 62, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Magnola Manor in Rock Hill.

The family will receive friends at the home of Talisha Crockett, 262 Tradition Way, Rock Hill.

Viewing will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester.



