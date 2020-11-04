Alaxandar L. Martin, 32

September 26, 1988- October 24, 2020



Alaxandar Lyle Martin, 32, died unexpectedly on Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 in Waterloo.

Alax was born on Sept. 26, 1988, in Council Bluffs, the son of Donna Tews-Martin and Anthony Martin. From an early age, the unique light Alax brought to the world shined through.

At the age of 4, Alax was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. At the same age, Alax's mother and father divorced, leaving him and his brother Zack to be raised by their mom, Donna and grandmother, Dorothy Hayes. Given the lack of understanding about autism at the time and a lack of appreciation for Alax's drive and talent, some doctors recommended to Donna that Alax be placed in a resource center.

Instead, with the support of many friends, teachers, and members of the community, Alax thrived. He graduated from Glenwood Community High School in Glenwood, Class of 2007. Alax excelled in school and made many friends. His humor, knowledge and passions made him a hit with everyone. After high school, Alax received an Associates of Arts degree from Iowa Western Community College in medical transcription.

Tragically, Donna, who was Alax's number one supporter in life who never allowed perceived limitations to hold him back, died in 2008 at the age of 50. In 2009, Alax moved to Schaller to live with his father, Tony. While in Schaller, Alax made many more friends and Schaller became his second hometown.

Unfortunately, tragedy befell Alax again with his father's untimely passing in 2016. Despite all the challenges and the shock of the time, Alax gained independence following his dad's death, moving out on his own to Waterloo, Iowa with the help of family and Cedar Valley Community Support Services.

It is in Waterloo that Alax flourished as a fully independent adult. Alax got a job which he loved, shelving books at the Waterloo Public Library (WPL). He became actively involved in local politics and was renowned for his grassroots organizing and advocacy. Alax made many friends locally and online through his support of Bernie Sanders and other progressive causes. As this is being published on Nov. 4, 2020, Alax hopes that by the time you are reading this, the result is clear enough that our long national nightmare is over.

In his spare time, Alax enjoyed reading, listening to music, sports and collecting autographs. Those who knew Alax best were struck most by his humor and enthusiasm towards life. Alax was a great friend to those who were lucky enough to know him and was always only a phone call away. The joy he brought others will not soon be matched or forgotten.

Alax was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. He is survived by his brother Zack (Emily) Martin of Sioux City, aunt Missy Peterson of Red Oak, nephew Noah Martin, cousins, countless friends from Glenwood, Schaller, Waterloo and all across the globe (Alax's online reach was pretty far).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held in the springtime in both Glenwood and Schaller. Date, time, and location to follow.



