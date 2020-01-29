Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert "Duane" Kahl. View Sign Service Information Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood 112 North Vine Glenwood , IA 51534 (712)-527-5241 Send Flowers Obituary

Albert "Duane" Kahl, 87, of Glenwood and a longtime resident of Mills County, died Jan. 20, 2020, at Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. He was under the hospice care of Visiting Nurse Association. Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola followed by burial with military honors in the Mineola Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.

Duane was the only child of Albert Detlef Kahl and Dorothy Bowley Kahl. He was born Aug. 21, 1932, on a farm near Mineola. He attended Sand Hollow School and Glenwood High School, graduating in 1950.

During the time he farmed with his father, Duane met Rosalie Leet, who worked at the Rex Theatre in Glenwood on Dec. 1, 1951. They dated until he left to join the

Duane and Rose returned to the Mineola area, where Duane farmed, and he eventually bought a farm of his own. Together, they became parents to a son, Albert David, and twins, Debi Sue and Danny Lynn.

In 1981, Duane began his second career as assistant cashier at Mineola State Bank, which later became Glenwood State Bank, Mineola branch. In 1999, Duane and Rose moved from their Mineola farm to a home in Glenwood. After 35 years of service at the bank, he retired on June 29, 2016, at the age of 84.

Duane was deeply committed to his community. He was a member of the Mineola Volunteer Fire Department, served many years as the "unofficial" mayor of Mineola, and was a driving force behind the Mineola Community Center. He was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Mineola. For more than 60 years, he was actively involved in the Mineola Legion Post 705, serving in every capacity. He was instrumental in putting up the Avenue of Flags at the Mineola Cemetery. And, he was proud to participate for many years in the American Legion color guard that coordinated Memorial Day services at the Plumer, Dumfries and Mineola Cemeteries.

In 2009, Duane was honored as Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce's Citizen of the Year. Also, he was recognized by the Mills County Extension Office for 30 years of service for clerking the annual county fair 4-H livestock sales.

Duane enjoyed traveling, antiquing, making Christmas candy, and following the activities of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

