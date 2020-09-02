Alice (Avanell) Baker, 94

August 17, 1926 - August 29, 2020



Alice (Avanell) Baker, known to her friends as Connie, age 94, of Glenwood, passed away Aug. 29, 2020 at Glen Haven Village.

She was married to Terry Baker, who preceded her in death. Her parents and two sons, Craig and Scott Wheeler also preceded her in death. For a number of years she was an underwriter for Preferred Risk lnsurance Company in Des Moines. She was an active member of VOR and the P.E.O. Sisterhood in Des Moines and Glenwood.

Survivors include two daughters, Sandra (John) Lloyd of Foley, Ala. and Nancy (Kent) Rounds of Glenwood; three grandchildren, Eric (Jenni) Rounds, Jason Rounds and Angee (Matt) Fuoss; five great grandchildren, Allee and Jabe Rounds, Cameron and Chase Rounds and Cole and Lydia Fuoss.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to VOR, a national parent advocacy group for people with intellectual disabilities of which Avanell was an active member for a number of years. Memorials may be made in care of Peterson Mortuary, Box 10 212 South Locust St. Glenwood, Iowa 51534.

