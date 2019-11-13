Alvin J. Smith, 76 of Anita, formerly of Council Bluffs and Hastings, died Nov. 5, 2019, at the Caring Acres in Anita. He was born April 3, 1943, in College Springs, to Walter Alvin and Esther Viola (McGuire) Smith.
Survivors include his daughter Jennifer Smith of Kansas City, Mo.; sister, Barbara Petersen of Council Bluffs; brothers, Calvin (Trina) Smith of Plainview, Texas; Glenn (Peggy) Smith of Council Bluffs and J.C. (Peggy) Smith of Atlantic.
No services are planned. Private interment is in Fairview Cemetery, Bedford.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Nov. 13, 2019