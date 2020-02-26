Anne Whitcomb, 82
August 15, 1937 - February 20, 2020
Anne Whitcomb, 82, of Glenwood, died Feb. 20, 2020, at Hillcrest Country Estate Cottages in Papillion, Neb. Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Glenwood with burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Council Bluffs. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.
Anne was born on Aug. 15, 1937, in Council Bluffs, the daughter of George and Lillie (From) Cunningham. She is survived by her husband Edward Whitcomb of Glenwood; and children, Ed (Michele) Whitcomb of Papillion, Jim (Marianne) Whitcomb of Bellevue, Neb., Joan (Bob) Sandford of Kansas City, Mo., Tom (Lisa) Whitcomb of Omaha, and Rose (Eric) Eaton of King City, Mo.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Feb. 26, 2020