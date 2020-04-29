Barbara Jean Buffington, 99

June 4, 1920 - April 9, 2020



Barbara "Barb" Jean Buffington, 99, formerly of Glenwood, passed away April 9, 2020, at Hillcrest Estates in Papillion, Neb. She was born June 4, 1920, in Stuttgart, Ark. to the late Harry Karsten Davis and Anna Farnsworth Davis.

Following high school graduation in Ames, Barbara earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics from Iowa State University. Barbara was united in marriage to David Clark Buffington on April 8, 1942, in Ames. To this union four children were born, infant son, Martha "Marti", Richard "Rick" and David "Bruce". Following the passing of her husband in 1965, she began working for Iowa State for Mills and Montgomery County Extension Services. Barbara was a lifelong learner who was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, traveling and doing crossword puzzles.

Preceding Barbara in passing were her parents, infant son, son Dr. David B. Buffington, granddaughter Traci Buffington and son-in-law Paul H. "Butch" Cheyney. She is survived by daughter Marti Cheyney of Omaha; son Rick Buffington (Connie) of Ellenton, Fla.; four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren: Beth Cheyney (Bo) Ochsner and their children Will, Anne and Harry; Lea Cheyney (Ted) Brandt and their daughter Cheyney; Shelly Buffington Hostens and her children Shay and Taylor; Chrissy Buffington Reyes and her daughter Lexi; extended relatives and friends.

Memorial donations in memory of Barbara may be directed to the Glenwood Library Foundation.

Private services are planned at a later date at the Glenwood Cemetery.

Peterson Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.