1/
Barbara Kahl
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Kahl, 90
March 23, 1930 - September 10, 2020

Barbara Kahl, 90, of Glenwood, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Glen Haven Village. Private graveside services will be held at the Mineola Cemetery in Mineola with Pastor Luke Kuenzli officiating. Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood is caring for Barbara and her family.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Oak Township Vol. Fire Department or St. John Lutheran Church of Mineola.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brother, Darrell "Keith" Meyer; sister, Maxine Gibbs.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Nancy Kahl and Kelly Crouch and her husband Robert.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine
Glenwood, IA 51534
712-527-5241
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved