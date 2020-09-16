Barbara Kahl, 90

March 23, 1930 - September 10, 2020



Barbara Kahl, 90, of Glenwood, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at the Glen Haven Village. Private graveside services will be held at the Mineola Cemetery in Mineola with Pastor Luke Kuenzli officiating. Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood is caring for Barbara and her family.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Oak Township Vol. Fire Department or St. John Lutheran Church of Mineola.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brother, Darrell "Keith" Meyer; sister, Maxine Gibbs.

Barbara is survived by her daughters, Nancy Kahl and Kelly Crouch and her husband Robert.

