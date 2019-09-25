Barbara Edith was born Oct. 2, 1939, to Eric and Elva Nyren on a farm in the Wesley Chapel area. She attended school at Henderson, being active in sports, music, band and Peppy Pals 4H club.
She lived in Chicago after high school raising her sons. She graduated with honors from University of Illinois BSN program and worked in several hospitals and the University of Illinois.
In 1989 Barbara married the love of her life, Howard Fletcher and they enjoyed travelling in their motorhome and living in Georgetown, Texas where she recently lost her battle with pancreatic cancer.
Barbara is survived by husband, Howard; two children; four grandchildren and brother, Paul.
A memorial service and burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, at Wesley Chapel, rural Hastings at 2 p.m. Lunch will follow.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Sept. 25, 2019