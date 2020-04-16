Barbara Sue Stegall, 53
February 16, 1967 - April 4, 2020
Barbara Sue Stegall, 53 of Emerson, formerly of Glenwood and Malvern, died April 4, 2020 in Council Bluffs. She was born February 16, 1967 in Lakewood, Calif. to Clifford and Sally (Stoffer) Stegall.
Stegall is survived by her children Andrew Greedy of Malvern; Ashley Greedy (Gary Runyon) and their daughter, Kylie Marie Runyon of Henderson; step-children Dakota Oldham of Shenandoah; and Amber Oldham (Dillon Yeager) of Red Oak.
A visitation was held April 9 at Peterson Mortuary followed by a graveside service at the Malvern Cemetery.
