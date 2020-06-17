Brian Speck, 59

December 26, 1960 - June 8, 2020



Brian Speck, 59, of Glenwood, passed away at his home on June 8, 2020. Private family burial will be at the Mineola Cemetery in Mineola. A celebration of his life was held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at The Backroom Lounge at Lake Ohana. Memorials are directed to Iowa DNR Hunters Educations at Southwest Iowa Sportsman Club or St. John Lutheran Church – Mineola. Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood entrusted with arrangements.

Brian Paul Speck son of Leslie (Dever) and Paul Speck was born on Dec. 26, 1960, in Omaha. He was a resident of Mills County all his life.

Brian was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Saint John Lutheran Church in Mineola. He attended Glenwood Community Schools and graduated with the Class of 1979. He then studied agriculture at Iowa State University and Iowa Western Community College. He deeply enjoyed farming with his father. He was once married to Joni Kay Kiersch and to that marriage two children were born, Nicholas Paul Speck and Heather Marie Speck.

Brian was an avid outdoorsman. He was taught to hunt by a family friend as a teenager and was a dead eye shot. He and his hunting buddies were a tightly knit group of friends and his home was "deer camp central" every year for the last 44 years. He shot his last deer in 2019.

Brian was injured in an automobile accident in February 2018 and had been confined to a wheelchair since. His dear friends and classmates rallied to support him through his time in the hospital and rehabilitation. His friends were very dear to him, always.

Brian is preceded in death by an infant sister, Jennifer; his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Brian is survived by his children, Nicholas Speck and his wife Alison, Heather Speck and Dana Stoner; grandchildren, Ethan Speck and Amelia Jane Speck; parents, Leslie and Paul Speck; siblings, Erick Speck and Gretchen Jopp and her husband Ivan; as well as nieces, a nephew, a paternal aunt, cousins and many friends.

