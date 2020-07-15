1/
Burl J. Krecklow
1925 - 2020
Burl J. Krecklow, 95
April 26, 1925 - July 9, 2020

Burl J. Krecklow, 95 of Glenwood, died July 9, 2020. Burl was born on April 26, 1925, in Mills County, Iowa to Harold and Etta (Benedict) Krecklow.
Survivors include his children Sheila (Terry) Huffman of Glenwood; Jeffrey (Kathleen) Krecklow of Sequim, Wash.; Henry (Tina) Krecklow of Council Bluffs.
Graveside Services with military honors are Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at West Liberty Cemetery, Rural Glenwood.
A memorial fund has been established.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Jul. 15 to Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street
Glenwood, IA 51534
712-527-4805
