Guest Book View Sign Service Information Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood 112 North Vine Glenwood , IA 51534 (712)-527-5241 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Henderson, 86, of Glenwood, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. Celebration of Life was held Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood with Pastor Darrell Hopp officiating.

Carol Jean Voss, daughter of Leslie and Alma (Prien) Voss was born on April 22, 1933, at home in Pottawattamie County. Carol attended country school until graduating from Treynor High School in 1951. She met Robert "Bob" Henderson at a dance in Mineola. They were married on Oct. 11, 1952, at Carol's family home near Treynor. Carol and Bob lived on Pleasant Valley Ranch near Silver City where they farmed for 10 years. The couple moved to Glenwood in 1962. She worked at the Mineola State Bank for 18 years, after a short retirement cooked at the Glenwood Schools and then cooked at Glen Haven. She prepared her favorite recipes for the residents, many of which they used for years to come. They enjoyed many years of dancing in Mineola, Malvern, Missouri Valley and Omaha. They enjoyed camping, going from a tent to truck camper and on to a motorhome until they joined the Heritage Club in Glenwood and traveled many states in the U.S. They enjoyed water skiing, teaching many people how to ski, and fishing all over the country. Carol loved to hunt mushrooms in the Spring on the Missouri River Bottom and in the timbers. Eating her fresh fried mushrooms was a treat! Carol loved playing Bingo and going to the casinos! Which Bob hated!

Carol was a number one volunteer, receiving the Iowa Heritage Volunteer award. Some of her volunteer work was helping at the Glenwood Museum, Blood Mobile and particularly the Senior Center which she played a major role in organizing. Through the years she was a member of the Legion Auxiliary Bluebird Club and Bowling Teams. Hobbies included reading, puzzles, cards and board games, along with bowling. Carol was a wonderful cook and baker. Family favorites were her ham wrapped pickles and her angel food cakes with her "special" glaze!

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob; Sisters, Kay "Susie", Mary, Dorothy, Andrea "Andy", Brothers, Leslie, Larry and Edward "Eddie", sister-in-law, Betty Burgoin and niece Gayle Hayden.

Carol is survived by nephew and caregiver since Bob's passing, Bill Burgoin and his wife, Suzanne of Silver City, and their family, special niece, Emma Nenneman, sister, Barbara, and many nieces and nephews and many friends. Carol Henderson, 86, of Glenwood, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. Celebration of Life was held Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood with Pastor Darrell Hopp officiating.Carol Jean Voss, daughter of Leslie and Alma (Prien) Voss was born on April 22, 1933, at home in Pottawattamie County. Carol attended country school until graduating from Treynor High School in 1951. She met Robert "Bob" Henderson at a dance in Mineola. They were married on Oct. 11, 1952, at Carol's family home near Treynor. Carol and Bob lived on Pleasant Valley Ranch near Silver City where they farmed for 10 years. The couple moved to Glenwood in 1962. She worked at the Mineola State Bank for 18 years, after a short retirement cooked at the Glenwood Schools and then cooked at Glen Haven. She prepared her favorite recipes for the residents, many of which they used for years to come. They enjoyed many years of dancing in Mineola, Malvern, Missouri Valley and Omaha. They enjoyed camping, going from a tent to truck camper and on to a motorhome until they joined the Heritage Club in Glenwood and traveled many states in the U.S. They enjoyed water skiing, teaching many people how to ski, and fishing all over the country. Carol loved to hunt mushrooms in the Spring on the Missouri River Bottom and in the timbers. Eating her fresh fried mushrooms was a treat! Carol loved playing Bingo and going to the casinos! Which Bob hated!Carol was a number one volunteer, receiving the Iowa Heritage Volunteer award. Some of her volunteer work was helping at the Glenwood Museum, Blood Mobile and particularly the Senior Center which she played a major role in organizing. Through the years she was a member of the Legion Auxiliary Bluebird Club and Bowling Teams. Hobbies included reading, puzzles, cards and board games, along with bowling. Carol was a wonderful cook and baker. Family favorites were her ham wrapped pickles and her angel food cakes with her "special" glaze!Carol is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bob; Sisters, Kay "Susie", Mary, Dorothy, Andrea "Andy", Brothers, Leslie, Larry and Edward "Eddie", sister-in-law, Betty Burgoin and niece Gayle Hayden.Carol is survived by nephew and caregiver since Bob's passing, Bill Burgoin and his wife, Suzanne of Silver City, and their family, special niece, Emma Nenneman, sister, Barbara, and many nieces and nephews and many friends. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close