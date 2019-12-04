Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Iwohn. View Sign Service Information Gass Haney Funeral Home 2109 14Th St Columbus , NE 68601 (402)-564-5227 Memorial service 2:00 PM Gass Haney Funeral Home 2109 14Th St Columbus , NE 68601 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Iwohn, 98, of Columbus, Neb., died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Emerald Care and Rehab in Columbus.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m., at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials are to be directed to Grace Episcopal Church or Platte County Historical Society.

Carol Jean Iwohn was born Nov. 13, 1921, in Columbus, Neb., to Louis and Lorena (Prieb) Marohn. She attended Columbus elementary schools and graduated from Kramer High School in 1939. Carol then attended Wayne State Teachers College and earned her teaching certificate.

Carol taught school in Clatonia, Neb., from 1941 – 1943. While living in Clatonia, Carol met Keith Iwohn and the two were united in marriage on June 5, 1943, in Gainsville, Texas. They had one daughter Mary Jean. After Keith's honorable discharge from the United States Army, the family moved back to Beatrice, Neb., in 1946. In 1949, the family moved to Columbus.

After being a homemaker and doing volunteer work for many years, Carol returned to the work force, becoming the first activities director at the Columbus Manor. In 1971, Carol began working at Mid-East Nebraska Mental Health Clinic, Inc. as coordinator, becoming the director in 1976. She retired from this positon in 1989, remaining as a consultant for a short time.

Her volunteerism earned her numerous awards such as one for service in the Occupational Therapy Department at Norfolk Regional Center (1968), nomination by Governor Norbert Tiemann for the Lane Bryant National Volunteer Award (1969), Ak-Sar-Ben Good Neighbor Award (1970), Certificate of Appreciation from Region IV Mental Health Services District (1984), Outstanding Service Award from Columbus Senior Citizens Center (1985), Honorary member of the Mental Health Association of Nebraska (1986), Friends of Rainbow Center Award (1987), Soroptimist Women of Distinction (1988).

Carol was active in Grace Episcopal Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher and superintendent, Bible school director, president of church women, member of altar guild and a lay reader.

Carol is survived by daughter Mary Jean May of Silver City, granddaughter Sandra Williams of Clarinda, grandson Mike (Janella) May of Silver City, great grandchildren Bradley Williams of Clarinda; Jeff (Ashley) Williams of Springfield, Mo.; Alyssa (Shawn Wiser) May of Malvern and Hallee May of Silver City, great-great-grandchildren Easton, Isaiah, Gabriella, Maverick, and one on the way.

Carol was preceded in death by parents Louis and Lorena Marohn, husband Keith Iwohn, and son-in-law Jack May, sister Mary Ann (Dean) Cowles.

