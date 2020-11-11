Carole Keefe, 79

December 9, 1940 - November 2, 2020



Carole Keefe, 79, of Glenwood, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.

Carole Anne Keefe (Hogan) was born in New York City. She was preceded in death by parents Edward and Ruth Hogan and younger brother Peter. Survived by husband Richard, Sr. of 59 years; Sons Richard Jr, Christopher and Patrick; Brother James, Sisters Virginia and Patricia, and nieces Jean, Karen and Lynn; nephews Michael, Mark and Robert; Grandsons Anthony and Nicholas; Granddaughters Samantha, Cara, Katie, Kayla and Great-Granddaughter Sophia.

Carole joined the U.S. Navy at age 19 and was stationed in Washington D.C. where she met and two years later married Richard. Together they spent 26 more years in the Navy and having the three boys along the way. Having retired in Bellevue Neb., She worked for Social Security, while Richard worked for the Air Force at Offutt AFB.

Active in sports, she played volleyball for the Navy and enjoyed bowling throughout her life including the Women's Nationals each year. She enjoyed crocheting and donated many baby blankets and hats to the Shriners for newborns. Along the way she made many friends in and outside the military with whom she was happily engaged.

Memorial Mass will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Glenwood. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. Memorials are directed to the family. Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood is caring for Carole and her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store