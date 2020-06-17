Carolyn A. Baker, 80

January 13, 1940 - June 10, 2020



Carolyn Ann (Finlay) Baker, 80 of Glenwood, passed away June 10, 2020, in Glenwood. She was born Jan. 13, 1940, in Iowa City to John and Elizabeth "Beth" (McGlade) Finlay. Carolyn graduated from Hopkinton High School in Hopkinton.

Carolyn was a truck driver for over 30 years. She could tell you every highway and road through her travels. Carolyn also did in-home health care. She attended Bellevue Christian Center and enjoyed doing crafts and ceramics in her spare time. Carolyn had a keen sense of humor and enjoyed making ornery one liners to her family and friends. She also had a kind heart and loved doing things for others by sending gifts and cards to people for special occasions and celebrations.

Preceding Carolyn in passing were her parents, brothers Gerald Finlay and Gene Sunken. Survivors include her children Ann Blount of Omaha; Susan Hillman of Iowa; Allen Blount of Council Bluffs, Tammy Atwood of Glenwood; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Catherine Harris of Council Bluffs, several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

Services were Monday, June 15, 2020 at Peterson Mortuary.

A memorial fund has been established.

Internment was in the Glenwood Cemetery.

