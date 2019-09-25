Carolyn Irene (Donahue) Travis, 75 of Thurman died Sept. 21, 2019, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Thurman United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Thurman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. Memorials are directed to the family. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn was born on Jan. 20, 1944, in Maryville, Mo., the daughter of Charles and Ruby (Pittsenbarger) Donahue.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 51 years, Rex Travis of Thurman; children, Sharon (Don) Johnson of Elkhorn, Neb., Brenda (Richard) Draper of Glenwood, and Duane (Angie) Travis of Red Oak.