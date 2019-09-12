Charlene Pearce Nutting, 87 of Glenwood, formerly of California, Medford, Ore. and Omaha, passed away on Sept. 6, 2019 in Glenwood. She was born on Oct. 26, 1931, in Smith Center, Kan. to Boyd Charles and Ena Pauline (Burwell) Nelson.
Charlene graduated from Glenwood High School and earned her teaching certificate. She taught country school with her mother. She was united in marriage to William David Pearce in Omaha on July 17, 1952. To this union four children were born, Vicki, David, Debora and William.
Charlene managed their family business, Bill's Scuba Shop, in Omaha. They moved to California where she became a bookkeeper and office manager for the state of California. She was a faithful member of Vine Street Bible Church and was a member of the Women's Circle holding the position of treasurer. She sang in the Chorale and Choir. Keeping active was a big part of Charlene's life as she was a member of Friends of the Library, book club and often read three books a week. She was treasurer for the Mills County Museum. In earlier years, Charlene was a talented seamstress and enjoyed traveling and researched genealogy.
She was reunited with a school friend, Thomas Nutting. They married on Nov. 1, 1997, in the First Christian Church which is now Vine Street Bible Church. They enjoyed 18 years together. Her faith sustained Charlene and she's now reunited with those she loved that went before her.
Preceding Charlene in passing were her parents, husbands Bill and Tom, step-son Dennis Nutting; son-in-law Jerry Buum and two step-grandsons. Survivors include her children Vicki (Robert) Buum-Sivertsen of Olivet, S.D.; David (Rose) Pearce of Bellingham, Va.; Debora Hendry of Fremont, Neb.; Bill (Vanessa) Pearce of Yuba City, Calif.; step-sons Donald (Paula) Nutting of St. Charles, Mo.; Daniel (Juli) Nutting of Custer, S.D.; step-daughter-in-law Cathy Nutting of Hilo, Hawaii; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; Aunt Elaine Burwell of Glenwood; extended relatives and many friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 10 - 11 a.m. at Vine Street Bible Church. Celebration of Life Services are Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Vine Street Bible Church.
Private Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Vine Street Bible Church. Peterson Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019