Charles Junior Burson
1929 - 2020
Charles J. Burson, 90
August 7, 1929 - June 2, 2020

Charles Junior Burson, 90 of Glenwood, passed away June 2, 2020, in Tabor. He was born on Aug. 7, 1929, in Tabor, to Charles William and Cora (Lybarger) Burson.
Survivors include his children Connie (Stephen) Liddell of Glenwood; Wayne Charles Burson of Tabor; David (Donna) Burson of Tabor; siblings Beverly Howard of Tabor; Norman (Linda) Burson of Dallas, Ore.; and Irene Gusha of Minot, N.D.
Graveside Services are Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Tabor Fire & Rescue.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
