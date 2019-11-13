Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence William "Stub" Pyle. View Sign Service Information Bridgman Funeral Home 2102 Broadway Scottsbluff , NE 69361 (308)-632-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Clarence "Stub" William Pyle, 90, of Scottsbluff, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Western Nebraska Veteran's Home in Scottsbluff. His memorial service was held Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jeff Feit officiating. Cremation has taken place and there was no visitation. The family respectfully request that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Stub's honor be made in care of the church or the Veteran's Home. Online condolences may be made by viewing Stub's memorial page at

Clarence "Stub" Pyle was born July 17, 1929, in Lorimor to Forrest and Iscle (Younkin) Pyle. After graduation, he joined the Marine Corps. After his honorable discharge, he married Barbara Lyle; they were married for 68 years.

Stub worked as a Lamb Grader for Swift Packing in Scottsbluff and Glenwood for 37 years. After which he worked for the Glenwood State Hospital School for 5 years until he retired in 1998.

Stub was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Scottsbluff and the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Stub is survived by his loving wife Barbara of Scottsbluff; son William Scott (Eunice) Pyle of Sidney; daughter Virginia Lee (Steve) Elliott of Palmer, Ark.; grandchildren Major Michael (Andrea) Pyle of Beale AFB, Calif., W.J. (Anna) Elliott of Anchorage, Ala., and Christa (Jon) McPherson of Papillion, Neb.; great- grandchildren Alyssa, Bradley and Makenzie Pyle, Gabe Elliott, and Jack, Heidi and Katie McPherson; brothers Carroll (Marilyn) Pyle and Larry (Pat) Pyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

