Clyde E. Spiker, 89

July 23, 1930 - April 7, 2020



Clyde Ernest Spiker, 89, died April 7, 2020, at his home in Malvern. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Malvern followed by military honors in the Malvern Cemetery. Private family burial was held in April. Memorials are directed to the Malvern Volunteer Fire Department. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Malvern in charge of arrangements.

Ernie was born on July 23, 1930, in Guthrie County, the son of Florence (Harkins) Spiker. He is survived by his children, Michael (Neome) Spiker of the Philippines, Tom Spiker of Armstrong and Trescha (John) McGlade of Glenwood; and sister Betty Davey of Valley Center, Calif.

