Cody M. Thompson, 27
July 29, 1992 - April 8, 2020
Cody M. Thompson, 27, of Thurman, died April 8, 2020. He was born July 29, 1992 in Lancaster, Calif. to Eddie Garald and Tina Lynn Carrillo.
Survivors include his daughter Carsyn Lynn Thompson of Thurman; fiancé Katelyn Porter of Thurman; parents Eddie (Kim) Thompson of Lantana, Texas and Tina Carrillo of Seattle, Wash.; and sister Elerie Thompson of Las Vegas.
Private services are planned at a later date at Martin Chapel Cemetery in rural Pacific Junction.
Memorials may be directed to Carsyn Thompson Education Fund.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Apr. 15, 2020