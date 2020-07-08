Connie R. Campbell, 58

December 14, 1961



Connie Rose Campbell, 58 of Glenwood, died at her home in Glenwood. She was born Dec. 14, 1961, in Atlanta, Ga. to George and Beverly Rose (Webster) Baylor.

Survivors include her daughter Melissa and husband Rodney Bents, Jr. of Glenwood; father George Baylor of Shelby, N.C.; brothers Billy Baylor of Lenox, and Tim Baylor of Missouri.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services



