Dallas Merle Moore, 90 of Papillion, Neb., formerly of Pacific Junction, died Oct. 2, 2019, in Omaha. Dallas was born on Nov. 27, 1928, to Robert and Priscilla Moore at home in rural Mills County.
Survivors include daughters Linda (David) Harmon of Lincoln, Ill.; Kathryn (Dwight) Koehler of Omaha; and Mary Beth (Lowell) Kennedy of Pacific Junction.
Services were Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment was in the Silver City Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Oct. 9, 2019