Delaine "D.J." Jones, 85 of Glenwood, died Aug. 1, 2019, in Council Bluffs. He was born April 8, 1934, in Emerson to Paul and Juanita (Ronk) Jones.
Survivors include his daughter Barbara Kolde of Saint George, Kan.; siblings Marilyn Lang of Treynor; Alys Trau of Iowa City; and Wendell Jones of Downers Grove, Ill.
Celebration of Life services are planned at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Aug. 15, 2019