Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis D. White. View Sign Service Information Peterson Mortuary 212 South Locust Street Glenwood , IA 51534 (712)-527-4805 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis D. White, 65

April 13, 1954 - March 25, 2020



Dennis White, 65 of Rural Hastings, passed away March 25, 2020.

Dennis D. White was born on April 13, 1954 at the Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kan., first child of Delbert Dean and Edna Floreen White. Dennis was very involved with the Baptist Church youth activities, including choir, mission trips, and the bowling team. He graduated from Wichita West High School, with honors and was awarded a scholarship to attend Kansas State University. There, he continued with the college bowling team and enjoyed traveling for tournaments.

In 1975, Dennis married Kim

Dennis found his career direction in the hotel business. He spent over 45 years as a General Manager and Project Director for hotels all over the country, such as Kansas City, Chicago, Los Angeles area, Portland, Ore., and in the Greater Omaha area. He won several awards and always endeavored to mentor young staff to help develop their talents in the hospitality industry.

In Kansas City, Dennis met Lana Baker, the love of his life, while they were both working at the Phillips House Hotel. In 1988, they were married in Chicago and made a home for their two school-aged children, Melissa and Jordan. Dennis was a caring father and enjoyed being a part of their lives. Son, Peter, had already attended college and was living in Des Moines. Dennis and Lana had a wonderful life together. Both continuing with their hotel careers, they worked in several locations and faced the challenge of moving as an adventure in a new community.

In 2004, Dennis and his wife moved back to Lana's family farm in Mills County. Dennis took on the task of renovation of the 1917 family home with the assistance of only a few contractors. He was extremely proud of that accomplishment and valued the sense of heritage both in their home and the family farm.

Dennis was a real sports fan, and ESPN radio was always on his car radio. He especially had a passion for college basketball, focusing on the University of Kansas games. Dennis and Lana attended two Final Four Tournaments in Atlanta and Houston, several NCAA Regional Tournaments and Big XII Tournaments in Kansas City.

In other travels, Dennis sought out locations near water. Dennis and Lana especially enjoyed the New England coast, New Orleans, Cabo San Lucas, and cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska. Probably, Dennis's favorite trips were to Hawaii, where he and Lana learned to snorkel and deep sea fish. His prize catch was a 36" barracuda. Of course during these last five years, they made regular trips to visit the children and grandchildren in California.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife Lana White of rural Hastings, his parents Delbert and Edna White of Wichita, Kan., children, Lacy Jones of Derby, Kan., Peter Baker and wife Connie of Redfield, Jordan Baker and his wife Lindsey of Costa Mesa, Calif., Melissa and husband Pete Ruscitti of San Diego, Calif., and his adored grandchildren, Cole Peter Ruscitti and Minetta Rose Baker both in California, brother, Gary White and wife Beth of Oklahoma, sister, Cheryl Pearce and husband Gilbert of Wichita, Kan., brother-in-law Brian Coddington and wife Harli of Carol Stream, Ill., and sister-in-law, Mary Coddington of Omaha, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date due to Federal and State requirements of COVID-19 Health Emergency Pandemic.

Interment will be in the Malvern Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials and cards may be sent to the family at 35809 Paddock Avenue, Hastings, Iowa, 51540 for designation at a later date.

Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.

Dennis D. White, 65April 13, 1954 - March 25, 2020Dennis White, 65 of Rural Hastings, passed away March 25, 2020.Dennis D. White was born on April 13, 1954 at the Wesley Hospital in Wichita, Kan., first child of Delbert Dean and Edna Floreen White. Dennis was very involved with the Baptist Church youth activities, including choir, mission trips, and the bowling team. He graduated from Wichita West High School, with honors and was awarded a scholarship to attend Kansas State University. There, he continued with the college bowling team and enjoyed traveling for tournaments.In 1975, Dennis married Kim Smith , and they had a daughter, Lacey, in 1978. Dennis worked at a variety of jobs, including Boeing, a box factory, and he also sold insurance. He still participated in bowling leagues, and eventually joined the professional tour. Dennis had excellent bowling skills and earned several trophies and a Perfect 300 Game bowling ring.Dennis found his career direction in the hotel business. He spent over 45 years as a General Manager and Project Director for hotels all over the country, such as Kansas City, Chicago, Los Angeles area, Portland, Ore., and in the Greater Omaha area. He won several awards and always endeavored to mentor young staff to help develop their talents in the hospitality industry.In Kansas City, Dennis met Lana Baker, the love of his life, while they were both working at the Phillips House Hotel. In 1988, they were married in Chicago and made a home for their two school-aged children, Melissa and Jordan. Dennis was a caring father and enjoyed being a part of their lives. Son, Peter, had already attended college and was living in Des Moines. Dennis and Lana had a wonderful life together. Both continuing with their hotel careers, they worked in several locations and faced the challenge of moving as an adventure in a new community.In 2004, Dennis and his wife moved back to Lana's family farm in Mills County. Dennis took on the task of renovation of the 1917 family home with the assistance of only a few contractors. He was extremely proud of that accomplishment and valued the sense of heritage both in their home and the family farm.Dennis was a real sports fan, and ESPN radio was always on his car radio. He especially had a passion for college basketball, focusing on the University of Kansas games. Dennis and Lana attended two Final Four Tournaments in Atlanta and Houston, several NCAA Regional Tournaments and Big XII Tournaments in Kansas City.In other travels, Dennis sought out locations near water. Dennis and Lana especially enjoyed the New England coast, New Orleans, Cabo San Lucas, and cruises to the Caribbean and Alaska. Probably, Dennis's favorite trips were to Hawaii, where he and Lana learned to snorkel and deep sea fish. His prize catch was a 36" barracuda. Of course during these last five years, they made regular trips to visit the children and grandchildren in California.Dennis is survived by his loving wife Lana White of rural Hastings, his parents Delbert and Edna White of Wichita, Kan., children, Lacy Jones of Derby, Kan., Peter Baker and wife Connie of Redfield, Jordan Baker and his wife Lindsey of Costa Mesa, Calif., Melissa and husband Pete Ruscitti of San Diego, Calif., and his adored grandchildren, Cole Peter Ruscitti and Minetta Rose Baker both in California, brother, Gary White and wife Beth of Oklahoma, sister, Cheryl Pearce and husband Gilbert of Wichita, Kan., brother-in-law Brian Coddington and wife Harli of Carol Stream, Ill., and sister-in-law, Mary Coddington of Omaha, and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.A Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date due to Federal and State requirements of COVID-19 Health Emergency Pandemic.Interment will be in the Malvern Cemetery at a later date.Memorials and cards may be sent to the family at 35809 Paddock Avenue, Hastings, Iowa, 51540 for designation at a later date.Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close