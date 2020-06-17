Donald F. Rech, 83

October 2, 1936 - June 10, 2020



Donald Francis Rech, 83 of Malvern died June 10, 2020, at the Eastern Nebraska Veterans' Home in Bellevue, Neb.. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Glenwood. Memorials are to Mosaic Village, Axtell, NE in memory of Don Rech, father of the late Deena Rech. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.

Don was born on Oct. 2, 1936 in Brainard, Neb., the son of Emil and Agnes (Weverka) Rech. He is survived by his sons, David Rech of Malvern and Larry Rech of Glenwood.

