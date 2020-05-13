Donald M. McAllister, 68
August 16, 1951 - May 7, 2020
Donald Merlin McAllister was born Aug. 16, 1951, in Shenandoah and died on May 7, 2020, in Essex. Donald was preceded in death by his father Merlin Ritter McAllister and Son Jason Robert McAllister. He is survived by his wife Karen R. McAllister; his mother Sylvia A. McAllister; his sister Marcia A. McAllister; his wife from first marriage Darlia Simmons; his children: Donald Patrick McAllister and wife Tracy McAllister, Tera Lynne McAllister-Krueger and husband Erich Krueger, and Jeremy Todd McAllister and wife Jennifer L. McAllister.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Freedom Corner, 601 Hartford Street in Farragut. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, also at Freedom Corner. There will be private interment of ashes later in the Farragut Cemetery and memorials will go to the Fremont County Reserve Deputies or the Farragut Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. The Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel in Sidney is in charge of local arrangements.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on May 13, 2020