Guest Book View Sign Service Information Peterson Mortuary 212 South Locust Street Glenwood , IA 51534 (712)-527-4805 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Darlene (Decker) Hatcher, 93 of Glenwood, formerly of Silver City, passed away April 29, 2019, in Council Bluffs. She was born April 16, 1926, in Silver City to Harold Vernon and Mary Frances (Hayes) Decker. Donna graduated from Silver City High School. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Earl Junior Hatcher. The couple moved to Glenwood shortly after they were married. Their marriage was blessed with daughter Cheryl Kay.

Donna enjoyed traveling, camping and feeding the birds. She and Earl enjoyed gardening and were the recipient of Yard of the Month. She was an avid Hawkeye fan and would proudly hang her flag out any time it was game day. She loved her family and enjoyed people watching out her picture window.

Preceding Donna in passing were her parents, husband Earl Hatcher, daughter Cheryl Cape, sister Doris and brother Drexel. Survivors include her son-in-law Richard Cape, Sr. of Glenwood; grandchildren Richard Cape, Jr. and wife Cathy of Omaha; Melissa and husband Kevin Blunt of Glenwood; great-grandchildren Jared and Brianna Rehn both of Glenwood; Janey and Richard Cape, III "Trey" both of Omaha; nephew Randy Mantz of Carroll; extended relatives, church family and friends.

Services were Friday, May 3, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Peterson Mortuary.

Interment was in the Silver City Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Donna Darlene (Decker) Hatcher, 93 of Glenwood, formerly of Silver City, passed away April 29, 2019, in Council Bluffs. She was born April 16, 1926, in Silver City to Harold Vernon and Mary Frances (Hayes) Decker. Donna graduated from Silver City High School. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Earl Junior Hatcher. The couple moved to Glenwood shortly after they were married. Their marriage was blessed with daughter Cheryl Kay.Donna enjoyed traveling, camping and feeding the birds. She and Earl enjoyed gardening and were the recipient of Yard of the Month. She was an avid Hawkeye fan and would proudly hang her flag out any time it was game day. She loved her family and enjoyed people watching out her picture window.Preceding Donna in passing were her parents, husband Earl Hatcher, daughter Cheryl Cape, sister Doris and brother Drexel. Survivors include her son-in-law Richard Cape, Sr. of Glenwood; grandchildren Richard Cape, Jr. and wife Cathy of Omaha; Melissa and husband Kevin Blunt of Glenwood; great-grandchildren Jared and Brianna Rehn both of Glenwood; Janey and Richard Cape, III "Trey" both of Omaha; nephew Randy Mantz of Carroll; extended relatives, church family and friends.Services were Friday, May 3, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Peterson Mortuary.Interment was in the Silver City Cemetery.Memorials may be directed to the family. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on May 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close