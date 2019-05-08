Donna Darlene (Decker) Hatcher, 93 of Glenwood, formerly of Silver City, passed away April 29, 2019, in Council Bluffs. She was born April 16, 1926, in Silver City to Harold Vernon and Mary Frances (Hayes) Decker. Donna graduated from Silver City High School. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Earl Junior Hatcher. The couple moved to Glenwood shortly after they were married. Their marriage was blessed with daughter Cheryl Kay.
Donna enjoyed traveling, camping and feeding the birds. She and Earl enjoyed gardening and were the recipient of Yard of the Month. She was an avid Hawkeye fan and would proudly hang her flag out any time it was game day. She loved her family and enjoyed people watching out her picture window.
Preceding Donna in passing were her parents, husband Earl Hatcher, daughter Cheryl Cape, sister Doris and brother Drexel. Survivors include her son-in-law Richard Cape, Sr. of Glenwood; grandchildren Richard Cape, Jr. and wife Cathy of Omaha; Melissa and husband Kevin Blunt of Glenwood; great-grandchildren Jared and Brianna Rehn both of Glenwood; Janey and Richard Cape, III "Trey" both of Omaha; nephew Randy Mantz of Carroll; extended relatives, church family and friends.
Services were Friday, May 3, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Peterson Mortuary.
Interment was in the Silver City Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on May 8, 2019