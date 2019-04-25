Send Flowers Obituary



Donna Eagan, 83, formerly of Creston, died Friday April 19, 2019, at Mercy West Lakes Medical Center in West Des Moines. Donna Louisa Eagan was born June 13, 1935, in Red Oak, to Lucille Bernice (Cornelison) Riegel and William Theron Riegel.Survivors include her three daughters: Mary (husband Rick McCubbin) Eagan of West Des Moines, Patricia Norman of Afton and Elizabeth Eagan of Bastrop, Texas; three sisters-in-law, Susie Riegel of Scottsdale, Ariz.; Bobbie Riegel of Concordia, Kansas and Katherine Young of Creston.A Celebration of Life Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Holy Spirit Church in Creston. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Creston.In lieu of flowers, memorials are to St. Malachy School or to the family.

