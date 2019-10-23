Donna Mae Ball, 84 of Glenwood, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. She was born Sept. 12, 1935, in Mason City to George Fredrick Curtis and Erma Ellen (Kephart) Curtis.
Donna is survived her daughter, Tammy Oswald of Silver City; son, Allen Ball and wife Jackie McGrew of Glenwood; five grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.
Graveside services were Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the Thurman Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. The Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel in Tabor is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019