Donna Mae Mayer (Halterman) Hicks (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine
Glenwood, IA
51534
(712)-527-5241
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:30 PM
Bloom Senior Center
Glenwood, IA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Donna Mae (Halterman) Mayer Hicks, 86 of Pacific Junction, died Oct. 18, 2019, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Bloom Senior Center in Glenwood. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials go to the Bloom Senior Center. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.
Donna was born on Nov. 20, 1932, in Humboldt, Neb., the daughter of John and Myrtle (Smith) Halterman.
Donna is survived by her children, Deloris (Gene) Young of Bois D'Arc, Mo., Sharon (Paul) Duysen of Papillion, Neb., Allyn Mayer of Tabor, and James (Suzanne) Mayer of Cape Coral, Fla.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.