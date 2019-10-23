Donna Mae (Halterman) Mayer Hicks, 86 of Pacific Junction, died Oct. 18, 2019, at the Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha. Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Bloom Senior Center in Glenwood. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials go to the Bloom Senior Center. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.
Donna was born on Nov. 20, 1932, in Humboldt, Neb., the daughter of John and Myrtle (Smith) Halterman.
Donna is survived by her children, Deloris (Gene) Young of Bois D'Arc, Mo., Sharon (Paul) Duysen of Papillion, Neb., Allyn Mayer of Tabor, and James (Suzanne) Mayer of Cape Coral, Fla.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Oct. 23, 2019