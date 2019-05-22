Donna Wheeler, age 84, of Glenwood, formerly of Clarinda and Shambaugh entered into peace Sunday, May 12, 2019, at her home in Glenwood. Funeral Celebration of Life Services were Thursday, May 16, 2019, at The First Christian Church in Clarinda. Interment will be held at the Clarinda Cemetery in Clarinda. Memorials may be directed to the Ron Wheeler (Team Player) Memorial Scholarship. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on our website at, www.ritchiefuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Arrangements were entrusted to the Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, where we 'Celebrate Life'.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on May 22, 2019