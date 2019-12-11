Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Louise Crisler. View Sign Service Information Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood 112 North Vine Glenwood , IA 51534 (712)-527-5241 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Macedonia United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Macedonia United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Louise Crisler, age 91, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Eastern Star Masonic Home in Boone, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Macedonia United Methodist Church with burial in the Macedonia Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior at the church, from 10 - 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to your favorite veteran support program. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.

Doris was born Jan. 2, 1928, in Oakland, one of seven children of John and Minnie (Drier) Hobson. She graduated high school in 1945 in Macedonia. After graduation she attended Commercial Extension (CE) college and worked as secretary for a real estate office in Omaha. Doris was united in marriage to Donald Crisler in 1948, and they were blessed with five children, Louise, David, Cheryl, Dennis and John. In 1963 the family moved to Glenwood and there she worked fourteen years at the Glenwood State School and then as a secretary at Glen Haven.

Doris was a member of the Order of Eastern Star for over 50 years and served as past Worthy Matron in Glenwood and past President and member of the American Legion Auxiliary of Macedonia. She was also a member of the Jolly Dozen Club since 1949.

Doris and Don loved to dance and were past members of P.O.L.K.A., Polka Lovers and Polka Swingers and members of the 40's Ballroom dance for 19 years. Doris kept herself busy with crochet projects and made many baby afghans for grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as potholder sets for many. She also enjoyed cross-stitching and created many personalized, special occasion gifts for family and friends for birth announcements, birthdays, graduations and anniversaries. Later in life she enjoyed reading and sharing favorite books with others.

Doris and Don loved traveling and visited many places – Hawaii, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Grenada, Canada, Italy and California. They wintered in Arizona for 19 years and loved visiting friends they met there as well during the summers.

Preceeding Doris in death were her husband Don, son David, grandson John Pietzsch, great-grandchildren Emily Peterson and Mason Watkins, parents, sister Janice Meister and brothers Bill, Bob, Dale, Donald and Max Hobson. Survivors include daughters, Louise (Gary) Peterson and Cheryl Glidewell (Tom Pietzsch), sons, Dennis (Becky) Crisler and John Crisler, 14 grandchildren, 24 great -grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.

