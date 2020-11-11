Dorothy M. Stouder, 97

March 10, 1923- November 2, 2020



Dorothy Mae (Hopp) Stouder, 97 of Glenwood, formerly of Randolph, passed away Nov. 2, 2020. She was born March 10, 1923 in Mills County to Ferdinand and Anna Mae (Fisher) Hopp. Her family farmed all of their lives.

She married Everett Stouder on Feb. 7, 1942, in Rockport, Mo. During that time, she was teaching in a rural school near Pacific Junction. She continued teaching following their marriage for a year and a half. They moved to a farm in Hastings where their son Gary was born on August of 1945. They moved to a farm near Emerson in 1946 and lived there eight years where their second son Larry was born in May of 1952. They later moved to a farm near Glenwood until moving to a farm south of Malvern where they remained for 21 years. They then moved to Randolph. Dorothy loved her family with all of her heart and seldom missed their activities as they grew up. She and Everett enjoyed camping and taking the grandkids along with them. Those are memories they will forever cherish.

Preceding Dorothy in passing were her parents, husband, son Gary who passed unexpectedly in November of 1990 from a heart attack, daughter-in-law Yvonne Stouder, sister Phyllis and husband Floyd, brothers John, Paul, Lawrence and wife Mary. Survivors include her son Larry and wife Linda Stouder of Malvern; grandchildren Bret and wife Tanya Stouder; Chad and wife Tina Stouder; Jamie and husband Doug Driskell; Nicole and Chris Nolan; Nate and wife Tricia Stouder; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Marjorie and husband Cletis Haynie of Red Oak, sisters-in-law Janet Hopp of Earlham; Le Hopp of Plattsmouth, Neb.; numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

Private visitation and graveside services are being held.

Interment is in the Randolph Cemetery.

The family will direct memorials.

Peterson Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

