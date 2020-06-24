Doug Beckman, 81

December 8, 1938 - June 16, 2020



Doug Beckman was born Dec. 8, 1938, in Worthington, Minn. to Clarence and Esther (Barnes) Beckman. He attended country school and graduated from Fulda High School. He attended Worthington Junior College, then earned his Bachelor of Science degree from South Dakota State University. Doug married Jeanette Tolzin on June 10, 1960.

Doug worked as an Extension Agent in South Dakota before moving to Glenwood in 1964. He was employed by Glenwood Public Schools, teaching Vocational Agriculture and Junior High Earth Science for 28 years. Doug earned a Master's Degree at Creighton University. The Beckmans farmed for many years and retired from farming in 2007. Doug served on the Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors for six years.

Doug was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Throughout his life, he was a volunteer and member of many organizations including: Glenwood Optimist Club, Mills County Extension Council, Mills County 4-H, Mills County Farm Bureau, Glenwood/Mills County Economic Development Committee, Mills County Soil and Water Conservation Board, Originating Board member of the SIRE Ethanol Plant and the Iowa Quality Producers Alliance. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, woodworking, fishing and wintering in Arizona. He found great joy in spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Preceding Doug in death were his parents, his wife Jeanette, son Steve Beckman, grandson Caleb Beckman, sister Carol Neal and brother Lyle Beckman. He is survived by his daughters: Sherry Ford and Kristi (Bill) Norgaard; daughter-in-law Paula Beckman; grandchildren: Allie (Nick) Paulson, Cassie Ford, Nick (Katie) Norgaard, Shayla Norgaard and Joshua Beckman; great-grandchildren: Liam and Ella Paulson; brothers; Gary (Alvina) Beckman and Jim (Irene) Beckman and many other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be directed to Mills County 4-H Endowment or Mills County Farm Bureau Scholarship.

Services were Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Glenwood.

Interment was in the Glenwood Cemetery.

Peterson Mortuary was in charge of services.

