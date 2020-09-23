1/
Douglas Joe Batten
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas J. Batten, 68
February 23, 1952 - September 16, 2020

Douglas Joe Batten, 68 of Glenwood, died Sept. 16, 2020. He was born on Feb. 23, 1952, to Jack Ward and Margaret Anna (Cox) Batten in Red Oak.
Survivors include his daughters Amy Jo Runyon (Rogelio Hernandez-Perez) of Red Oak; Lisa Jo Sigler of Westfield, Ind.; Kelli Jo Schumacher (Shane) of Council Bluffs; Jordanne Jo Batten of Omaha; siblings Jackie Batten of Council Bluffs; Donnie Batten of Glenwood; Kathy Batten of Council Bluffs; Jon Batten of Red Oak.
Gift memorials can sent to the Foundation at Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation, 8401 Indian Hills Drive, Ste 650, Omaha NE 68114.
Celebration of Life is Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. and throughout the day at Doug's home, 912 N. Walnut Street, Glenwood.
Interment will be at a later date.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Doug's home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street
Glenwood, IA 51534
712-527-4805
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved