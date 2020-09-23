Douglas J. Batten, 68

February 23, 1952 - September 16, 2020



Douglas Joe Batten, 68 of Glenwood, died Sept. 16, 2020. He was born on Feb. 23, 1952, to Jack Ward and Margaret Anna (Cox) Batten in Red Oak.

Survivors include his daughters Amy Jo Runyon (Rogelio Hernandez-Perez) of Red Oak; Lisa Jo Sigler of Westfield, Ind.; Kelli Jo Schumacher (Shane) of Council Bluffs; Jordanne Jo Batten of Omaha; siblings Jackie Batten of Council Bluffs; Donnie Batten of Glenwood; Kathy Batten of Council Bluffs; Jon Batten of Red Oak.

Gift memorials can sent to the Foundation at Children's Hospital & Medical Center Foundation, 8401 Indian Hills Drive, Ste 650, Omaha NE 68114.

Celebration of Life is Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 10 a.m. and throughout the day at Doug's home, 912 N. Walnut Street, Glenwood.

Interment will be at a later date.

Peterson Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.



