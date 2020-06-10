Downey James "Jim" Sandoz
1945 - 2020
Downey J. Sandoz, 74
December 27, 1945 - June 4, 2020

Downey James "Jim" Sandoz, 74 of Council Bluffs, formerly Omaha, died June 4, 2020. There will be no services or visitation. Interment at a later date. Survivors include his daughter Kristen (Jay) Kirwan of Glenwood. Memorials may be directed to Daniel J. Gross Catholic High School; 7700 S. 43rd St., Bellevue, Neb. 68147.
Peterson Mortuary took care of arrangements.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Jun. 10 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
