Downey J. Sandoz, 74

December 27, 1945 - June 4, 2020



Downey James "Jim" Sandoz, 74 of Council Bluffs, formerly Omaha, died June 4, 2020. There will be no services or visitation. Interment at a later date. Survivors include his daughter Kristen (Jay) Kirwan of Glenwood. Memorials may be directed to Daniel J. Gross Catholic High School; 7700 S. 43rd St., Bellevue, Neb. 68147.

Peterson Mortuary took care of arrangements.

