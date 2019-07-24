Edward Glenn Ward, born Sept. 14, 1931, passed away July 16, 2019.
Preceded in death by wife of 66 years Wilma; parents Silas and Sophia. Survived by daughters Pam (Rick) Klug, Sheri (Jay) Feala, son Mark (Susan) Ward, Sister Joan (John) Denny, brother Gene (Virgie), grandchildren Josh (Rachel) Feala, Ben (Capri) Klug, Marc (Lindsey) Feala, Jeff (Sara) Klug, Kris (Matt) Armbruster, and Scott (Kendall) Ward-Gloeb, nine great-grandchildren, many great friends and relatives.
Funeral services were Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Rejoice Lutheran Church. Interment was in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to the family to be donated to Ed's favorite causes.
Roeder Mortuary is in charge of services.
