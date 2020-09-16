1/
Edwin Lloyd Johnson
1923 - 2020
Edwin L. Johnson, 96
October 8, 1923 - September 11, 2020

Edwin Lloyd Johnson, formerly of Glenwood passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Holmes Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lincoln, Neb.
Edwin was born in Glenwood on Oct. 8, 1923. He was the son of Fred and Hazel Johnson. He graduated from Glenwood High School in 1942 and enlisted in the Army Air Corps in January 1943. Edwin served in India, and on Saipan and Tinian with the 20th Army Air Corps.
Edwin returned to Glenwood in 1946. He married Rogene Chapman in 1949. The Johnsons had two children: Alan born in 1950 and Kelly in 1963.
Edwin is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Hazel, wife Rogene, sisters Lorraine Strand, Delores Satterlee and brother Frosty. He is survived by his son Alan of Lincoln, Neb. and daughter Kelly (Joe) Knight of Roseville, Minn.
Celebration of Life is Sept. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Peterson Mortuary with inurnment in the East Liberty Cemetery, Malvern. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Hearts United for Animals in Auburn, Neb. at www.hua.org http://www.hua.org.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Sep. 16 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Peterson Mortuary
