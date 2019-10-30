Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann Hartnett. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Chapels 1109 1St Corso Nebraska City , NE 68410 (402)-873-5331 Send Flowers Obituary



Elizabeth was a retired registered nurse and had worked at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. She formerly lived in Percival, Glenwood and Cedar Rapids before moving to Nebraska City in 2011. Elizabeth married Jim Kelleher in 1963. She married Dean Hartnett in 1997 after her first husband previously passed away.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands and step son, Tim Hartnett. Survivors include her sons, Pat Kelleher and wife Jackie of Media, Penn. and Matt Kelleher and wife Kim of Glenwood; grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Rachel and James Kelleher; step grandchildren, Jessica McClain and Heather Jankins and husband Ben; five step great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Handy and wife Marty of Birmingham; sister, Pat Ervin and husband Tom of Cedar Rapids; many other relatives and friends.

There will be no viewing or visitations.

A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with inurnment to follow in the Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood.

Memorials are suggested to Tabitha Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth Ann Hartnett, age 79 of Nebraska City, Neb. died October 21, 2019 at The Ambassador in Nebraska City. Elizabeth was born June 15, 1940, in Nebraska City, the daughter of Arnold H. and Carol Edith (Kroesen) Handy.Elizabeth was a retired registered nurse and had worked at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. She formerly lived in Percival, Glenwood and Cedar Rapids before moving to Nebraska City in 2011. Elizabeth married Jim Kelleher in 1963. She married Dean Hartnett in 1997 after her first husband previously passed away.Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands and step son, Tim Hartnett. Survivors include her sons, Pat Kelleher and wife Jackie of Media, Penn. and Matt Kelleher and wife Kim of Glenwood; grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, Rachel and James Kelleher; step grandchildren, Jessica McClain and Heather Jankins and husband Ben; five step great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Handy and wife Marty of Birmingham; sister, Pat Ervin and husband Tom of Cedar Rapids; many other relatives and friends.There will be no viewing or visitations.A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Marshall Funeral Chapel in Nebraska City with inurnment to follow in the Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood.Memorials are suggested to Tabitha Hospice.Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com. Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Opinion-Tribune Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close