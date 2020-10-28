1/1
Ella Lee Smiley
1929 - 2020
Ella L. Smiley, 91
February 1, 1929- October 22, 2020

Ella Lee Smiley, age 91, of Glenwood, passed away Oct. 22, 2020, at her home. Ella was born Feb. 1, 1929, in Harrison County, Mo. to the late Neil and Ivola (Harrison) Johnson.
She graduated from Gilman City, Missouri High School in 1947. Ella married Robert Smiley on Dec. 15, 1947. They were blessed with four children, Helen, Sara, Robert and Nancy. Ella worked at the Glenwood Resource Center for 20 years retiring in 1991. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Glenwood.
In addition to her parents, Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Smiley on March 8, 2010. Ella is survived by her children: Helen (Dick) Dimon, Sara (Charles) Ganske all of Glenwood, Robert (Jane Ward) Smiley of Council Bluffs, Nancy (Rodney) Stivers of Glenwood; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Alexander Johnson of Gallatin, Mo.; two nieces, Janet Gibson and Lonna Bissonnette.
Graveside service and burial was Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to VNA Hospice of SWI.
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
OCT
26
Graveside service
03:15 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(712) 322-7779
Memories & Condolences

