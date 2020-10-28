Ella L. Smiley, 91

February 1, 1929- October 22, 2020



Ella Lee Smiley, age 91, of Glenwood, passed away Oct. 22, 2020, at her home. Ella was born Feb. 1, 1929, in Harrison County, Mo. to the late Neil and Ivola (Harrison) Johnson.

She graduated from Gilman City, Missouri High School in 1947. Ella married Robert Smiley on Dec. 15, 1947. They were blessed with four children, Helen, Sara, Robert and Nancy. Ella worked at the Glenwood Resource Center for 20 years retiring in 1991. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Glenwood.

In addition to her parents, Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Smiley on March 8, 2010. Ella is survived by her children: Helen (Dick) Dimon, Sara (Charles) Ganske all of Glenwood, Robert (Jane Ward) Smiley of Council Bluffs, Nancy (Rodney) Stivers of Glenwood; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Alexander Johnson of Gallatin, Mo.; two nieces, Janet Gibson and Lonna Bissonnette.

Graveside service and burial was Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to VNA Hospice of SWI.

Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store