Ellie Elizabeth Marie Baucom
2018 - 2020
Ellie E.M. Baucom, 2
March 29, 2018- September 26, 2020

Ellie Baucom, age 2 years, 5 months and 27 days; of Farragut passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Ellie Elizabeth Marie Baucom was born March 29, 2018, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, the daughter of Randy Allen Baucom and Jessica Louise Betts.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mom Jessica Betts (Quentin Tysor) of Farragut; her dad Randy Baucom (Victoria Bevirt) of Council Bluffs; brother Ayden Arley Allen Baucom; grandparents: Lyn and Kathy Betts of Farragut and Valerie and Jerry Fender of Woodbine; paternal great-grandfather Steven Stitt of Glenwood; aunts and uncles: Jamie Behrends (Jeremy) of Farragut, Julie Nelson (Corey) of Sidney, Josh Betts of Johnson, Amy Neeman of Tarkio, Mo., Brandi Bolton (Dustin) of Glenwood, Leann Schafer of Woodbine, Alyssa Schafer of Woodbine and Jacob Bellville of Woodbine; numerous cousins, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Stacey A. Baucom in 2013.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Gude Mortuary in Nebraska City.
A memorial fund is being established in Ellie's memory. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gude Mortuary
403 S 9Th St
Nebraska City, NE 68410
(402) 873-6011
