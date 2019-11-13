Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Forrest McClelland "Frosty" Mayberry. View Sign Service Information Peterson Mortuary 212 South Locust Street Glenwood , IA 51534 (712)-527-4805 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Peterson Mortuary 212 South Locust Street Glenwood , IA 51534 View Map Service 10:30 AM Peterson Mortuary 212 South Locust Street Glenwood , IA 51534 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Forrest "Frosty" McClelland Mayberry, 90 of Glenwood, passed away surrounded by his family on Nov. 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 18, 1929, in rural Glenwood, to Ralph Harvey and Edith Lodema (Kinney) Mayberry. Frosty grew up in Glenwood and following graduation, he attended mechanic classes. He was employed with Murphy Brothers Chevrolet as an auto mechanic. Frosty was united in marriage to Lois Jean Colwell on Aug. 12, 1951, in Glenwood. He faithfully served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict in Kaiser Slaughter, Germany. Frosty worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement.

Jean and Frosty enjoyed fishing in Mobridge, S.D. for many years. They loved to garden together and kept a meticulous yard. Frosty assisted Keith McGinnis in restoring prairies and gathering seeds. He also cared for gardens at Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha.

Frosty was member of the First Christian Church which is currently Vine Street Bible Church. He was a longtime member of the Glenwood Fire and Rescue and the American Legion Post 141. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Preceding Frosty in passing were his parents, siblings, Mary Cathryn Jackson, Virginia Rose Scott, Emma Elaine Gilson (foster child of Tom and Annie Tucker), James Harvey Mayberry and Beth Ellen Needham.

Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Jean Mayberry of Glenwood; children Laurie (Larry) Meyers of St. Peters, Mo. and their children Brent (Andrea) Meyers and their children Evan and Olivia; Brad (Wendi) Meyers and child Ayla; Tim (Mary) Mayberry of Glenwood, and their children Jennifer Mayberry and Mike (Alyssa) Mayberry and their children Noah, Liam and Seth; extended relatives and many friends.

Visitation is Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary. Services are Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Peterson Mortuary.

Memorials may be directed to Glenwood Fire and Rescue, Asera Care Hospice or the .

Interment is in the Glenwood Cemetery.

