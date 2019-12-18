Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Marie Rydberg. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Boylan-Lerette Funeral Chapel 410 N 6th St Red Oak , IA 51566 (712)-623-2525 Send Flowers Obituary

Frances Marie Rydberg, age 94, of Glenwood, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Glen Haven Village in Glenwood. Frances was born at home on March 30, 1925, in Silver City, the daughter of George and Fern (Teatsworth) Canfield. She was raised near Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School in 1942. Frances was united in marriage to Paul Eljean Rydberg on April 21, 1945, in Troy, Kan. They farmed all their married life in the Mills County area, retired in 1990, and moved to Shenandoah. In 2007, they moved to live with their daughter, Kay, in the Glenwood area. Paul passed away on July 8, 2012. Frances moved to Amelia Place Assisted Living in Council Bluffs, in April of 2018, and to Glen Haven Village in September.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; an infant daughter, Lois Elaine; sisters: Eva Johnson, Wanda Hood, and young sister, Lois Darlene Canfield. Survivors include daughters: Janet Haan and husband Dutch of Des Moines, and Kay Leslie of Glenwood; grandchildren: Joe Haan and wife Jackie of Cumming and Allyson Hildebrand and husband PJ of Pickett, Wis.; great grandchildren: Holly and Jacob Hildebrand and Kadie Brock, and Dane Haan; sister-in-law: Marge Rydberg of Lafayette; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

A private family interment services was held Dec. 10, 2019, at the Essex Cemetery.

