Francis Claire "Bud" Dashner
1927 - 2020
Francis C. Dashner, Jr., 93
February 25, 1927 - July 26, 2020

Francis Clair "Bud" Dashner, Jr. 93 of Glenwood, formerly of Pacific Junction, died July 26, 2020, in Glenwood. He was born on Feb. 25, 1927, in Glenwood to Francis Clair, Sr. and Eathel Loleta (Cloyd) Dashner.
Survivors include his sons Robert (Angela) Dashner of Council Bluffs; Chris (Nancy) Dashner of Glenwood and sister Joanne (John) Flint of Charles City.
Memorial services to be held at a later date.
A memorial fund has been established.
Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.

Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street
Glenwood, IA 51534
712-527-4805
