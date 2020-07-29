Francis C. Dashner, Jr., 93

February 25, 1927 - July 26, 2020



Francis Clair "Bud" Dashner, Jr. 93 of Glenwood, formerly of Pacific Junction, died July 26, 2020, in Glenwood. He was born on Feb. 25, 1927, in Glenwood to Francis Clair, Sr. and Eathel Loleta (Cloyd) Dashner.

Survivors include his sons Robert (Angela) Dashner of Council Bluffs; Chris (Nancy) Dashner of Glenwood and sister Joanne (John) Flint of Charles City.

Memorial services to be held at a later date.

A memorial fund has been established.

Peterson Mortuary is in charge of services.

