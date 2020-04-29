Frederick A. Konfrst, 82

March 1, 1938 - April 27, 2020



Frederick Albert Konfrst, 82 of Glenwood, died April 27, 2020, in Omaha. He was born March 1, 1938, in Glenwood to Louis and Mildred Konfrst.

Survivors include his wife Dorothy Konfrst of Glenwood; children Mark (Jane) Konfrst of Slater; Diana Konfrst (Jon Plumer) of Glenwood; Brian (Heidi) Konfrst; Tim (Shelly) Konfrst all of Pacific Junction; siblings Louis (LaVetta) Konfrst of Plattsmouth, Neb.; Donald Konfrst; Gerald Konfrst both of Council Bluffs; Frank (Diane) Konfrst of Blair, Neb.; Mike (Donetta) Konfrst; Marvin Konfrst; Melvin Konfrst all of Glenwood; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

Open visitation is Wednesday, April 29, 2020, from 12 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Mortuary. NOTE: Visitation attendance limited to 10 individuals at any time per the Governor's Public Health Disaster Declaration requirements of the COVID-19 Health Emergency Pandemic.

Private Graveside Services with military honors by the Iowa Army National Guard will be held at the Glenwood Cemetery due to the Federal and State requirements of the COVID-19 Health Emergency Pandemic.

Celebration of Life will be held at the Glenwood Lake Park once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Memorials may be directed to the Glenwood Lake Park.