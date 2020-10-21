Gabriella L. Kalambokidis, 22

January 29, 1998 - October 10, 2020



Gabriella Lynette Kalambokidis, 22 of Griswold, formerly of Glenwood, died Oct. 10, 2020. She was born Jan. 29, 1998, in Council Bluffs, to Adrian Peter and Julie Lynette (Kuhl) Kalambokidis.

Survivors include her son Evan, parents Adrian and Julie Kalambokidis of Glenwood; siblings Rebecca (Christopher) Stoll, Miles Kalambokidis, Payton Kalambokidis all of Glenwood; Elijah Kalambokidis of Ainsworth, Neb.; and Jacey Kalambokidis of Glenwood.

Celebration of Life was Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Parea in Glenwood. Peterson Mortuary was in charge of services. Inurnment will be at a later date.

The family will direct memorials.



