1/
Gabriella Lynette Kalambokidis
1998 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gabriella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gabriella L. Kalambokidis, 22
January 29, 1998 - October 10, 2020

Gabriella Lynette Kalambokidis, 22 of Griswold, formerly of Glenwood, died Oct. 10, 2020. She was born Jan. 29, 1998, in Council Bluffs, to Adrian Peter and Julie Lynette (Kuhl) Kalambokidis.
Survivors include her son Evan, parents Adrian and Julie Kalambokidis of Glenwood; siblings Rebecca (Christopher) Stoll, Miles Kalambokidis, Payton Kalambokidis all of Glenwood; Elijah Kalambokidis of Ainsworth, Neb.; and Jacey Kalambokidis of Glenwood.
Celebration of Life was Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Parea in Glenwood. Peterson Mortuary was in charge of services. Inurnment will be at a later date.
The family will direct memorials.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Mortuary
212 South Locust Street
Glenwood, IA 51534
712-527-4805
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved