Gary Leland Morris (1937 - 2020)
Service Information
Loess Hills Funeral Home-Glenwood
112 North Vine
Glenwood, IA
51534
(712)-527-5241
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Waubonsie Cemetery
Glenwood , IA
View Map
Obituary
Gary L. Morris, 82
August 24, 1937 - March 19, 2020

Gary Leland Morris, 82, of Glenwood, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Glen Haven Village. Private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Waubonsie Cemetery with Pastor Seth Kaiser officiating. Loess Hills Funeral Home of Glenwood in charge of arrangements.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sandra Sue (Wuehler) Morris; son Brent Morris; daughter-in-law Tricia Morris; and brother Wayne (Becky) Morris.
Published in The Opinion-Tribune on Mar. 25, 2020
